Omagh cadets praised for their hard work throughout the year

THE LORD Lieutenant of Tyrone recently took to the virtual skies at a prize-giving event for the Omagh Air Cadets.

Last Thursday the local aviation youth group had their final night before the summer break in which three cadets were awarded for their hard work throughout the year.

Speaking at the event, special guest Sir Robert Scott, Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, congratulated the cadets, staff and parents for their combined efforts throughout the year.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to be back here and I always enjoy visiting the Omagh squadron. This is quite an exceptional squadron. There is a real vibrancy about these young people who make up this Omagh site, so I am very pleased to be your honorary president.

“I spent three very happy years as a cadet myself in the Royal Naval section and I had the most incredible amount of fun with it.

“I do hope you are all enjoying your time as cadets and that you make the most of your opportunities. I am pleased to hear you have a new simulator – I’m ashamed to tell you that I have crashed so I’m sure that you have much better skills than I have.

“I would like to congratulate your commanding officer and adjutant for all that you do to lead this squadron.”

After his speech, he handed out trophies to three cadets who have shown serious dedication and service to the squadron and the community throughout the year.

Corporal Greta Dudics lifted the ‘Best NCO of the year’ trophy, cadet Emily Andrews lifted the ‘Best Cadet of the Year’ award and special recognition was given to cadet Torin Aleksanderek who won the ‘Most Improved’ award.