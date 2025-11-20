Omagh cafe to host fundraiser for local Special Olympics club

A LOCAL cafe is marking 20 years in business by giving back to the community with a festive fundraiser supporting the Omagh Aspire Special Olympics Club.

Riverfront, on Market Street, will be offering free hot chocolate during Saturday’s Christmas lights switch-on, with donations encouraged to help fund the club’s running costs.

The initiative has been organised by café owner Joan Noble, who said the support from local businesses has been ‘overwhelming’.

“After 20 years in the town, I want to give back to our community and to a group that’s very close to my heart,” she said.

“We’ve had incredible sponsorship from local businesses, and we’re so grateful.”

As well as the hot chocolate bar, Riverfront will be selling tickets for a prize draw, which will be livestreamed on Facebook on December 13. All prizes have been donated by local businesses.

Every penny raised will go towards the Aspire Special Olympics Club, which now has more than 100 members.

“It’s a group that means a lot to me,” Joan said. “I’m a volunteer myself, and my daughter is very involved too. It’s a fantastic opportunity for young people, but it’s completely self-funded and takes a lot of work to run.”

Funds will help cover hall hire, sports equipment, transport and other essential costs.

“But all the effort is worth it when you see the kids active, happy and achieving,” she added.