Advertisement

Omagh cafe to host fundraiser for local Special Olympics club

  • 20 November 2025
Omagh cafe to host fundraiser for local Special Olympics club
Joan Noble and Rosie Fox from Riverfront Café on Market Street, Omagh, will be running a charity fundraiser this Saturday during the Christmas lights switch-on, with all donations going to Omagh Spires Special Olympics. Photo: Michael Cullen
Callum McGuiganBy Callum McGuigan - 20 November 2025
1 minute read

A LOCAL cafe is marking 20 years in business by giving back to the community with a festive fundraiser supporting the Omagh Aspire Special Olympics Club.

Riverfront, on Market Street, will be offering free hot chocolate during Saturday’s Christmas lights switch-on, with donations encouraged to help fund the club’s running costs.

The initiative has been organised by café owner Joan Noble, who said the support from local businesses has been ‘overwhelming’.

“After 20 years in the town, I want to give back to our community and to a group that’s very close to my heart,” she said.

“We’ve had incredible sponsorship from local businesses, and we’re so grateful.”

As well as the hot chocolate bar, Riverfront will be selling tickets for a prize draw, which will be livestreamed on Facebook on December 13. All prizes have been donated by local businesses.

Every penny raised will go towards the Aspire Special Olympics Club, which now has more than 100 members.

“It’s a group that means a lot to me,” Joan said. “I’m a volunteer myself, and my daughter is very involved too. It’s a fantastic opportunity for young people, but it’s completely self-funded and takes a lot of work to run.”

Funds will help cover hall hire, sports equipment, transport and other essential costs.

“But all the effort is worth it when you see the kids active, happy and achieving,” she added.

Related posts:

Omagh charity celebrates 10 years of helping those in need Omagh Rotary Club celebrates 70 years of service to community Volunteers needed for charity roles in Strabane and Castlederg
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY