This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Omagh cancer charity raises nearly £13,000

  • 20 March 2023
Omagh cancer charity raises nearly £13,000
Lisa Bailey relationship manager Cancer Research UK recieves a cheque for £12,992.50 from Ivy Turner, Edwin Cartwright, Lorna Stewart and Yvonne Allen from Omagh Branch Cancer Research. DR02
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 20 March 2023
