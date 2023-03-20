Omagh cancer charity raises nearly £13,000

THE Omagh branch of Cancer Research UK has been praised for raising close to £13,000 amid the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

Lorna Stewart, treasurer of the Omagh branch, told the Tyrone Herald the impressive amount had been raised through various activities, including pub quizzes, street collections and public donations.

Lorna and other members of the local branch presented a cheque to Lisa Bailey, relationship manager for Cancer Research UK in the North, at their annual meeting in the Silverbirch Hotel last Thursday.

Advertisement

Ms Bailey said it was “remarkable” to receive such a large donation during the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

She said, “I would like to say to the Omagh branch, and every other committee out there; you have no idea own much this means to us.”

The relationship manager said the money would go towards scientists working tirelessly in the fight against cancer.

“It would be lovely to find a cure, however there are over 200 types of cancer. The cure for all cancers may be many, many years down the line, but if we could have a way of catching it early, then that’s brilliant.

“By 2034, Cancer Research UK hopes to see three in four people surviving a cancer diagnosis for ten years or more.

“That’s the aim.”

The local donation included just over £3,000 raised by Philip Faithfull, owner of the Abbingdon Collection, located just outside Omagh.