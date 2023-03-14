Omagh cancer charity’s draw raises over £14,000

AN Omagh-based cancer charity has raised just over £14,000 by holding its annual Christmas draw.

The total of £14,025 will help Care for Cancer to continue supporting individuals and their families affected by cancer within a 26-mile radius of Omagh.

Throughout 2022, many individuals and groups raised essential funds for Care for Cancer, which is located in the Campsie Road area.

Laura Mills, chairperson of Care for Cancer, said, “As a charity we are totally dependent on the goodwill and generosity of all our supporters and fundraisers to enable us to provide ongoing help and comfort to those in need of our services.

“Aside from one salaried member of staff who manages the day-to-day running of the charity, our centre is run by a dedicated group of volunteers, meaning all our resources are channelled directly to our services.”

The generosity and support of local people allowed the charity to provide 853 hospital drives, 237 new referrals, 828 reflexology appointments, 205 counselling appointments, 58 bra-fitting appointments and the loan of 23 recliner chairs during 2022.

Laura said the demand for Care for Cancer’s services had increased considerably since 2021.

She said, “Like all charities, fundraising was unfortunately limited during the pandemic, so all the support that we continued to receive is gratefully appreciated.

“We are always in need of new volunteers, at the moment particularly for volunteers to facilitate our driving service.”

If you are interested in volunteering, please come and talk to the staff at Care for Cancer. Please telephone 028 82246599 or send an email at info@careforcancer.co.uk.