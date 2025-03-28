Omagh Canine Club lets the dogs out in Fintona

THERE were paws, claws and applause galore for our perfect pooches at this year’s annual dog show, held on Saturday by the Omagh & District Canine Club.

Taking place at the Ecclesville Equestrian & Leisure Centre, Fintona, the event featured all dogs, great and small, sassy and shy, from across the North.

However, out of a whopping 199 classes, there could only be one winner for the coveted ‘Best in Show’ award – and after much deliberation by judge Heather Turner, a delightful Dash Blackrock Siscia called ‘Thor’ handled by Tracey Douglas was crowned with the impressive honour.

Meanwhile, the winning the prestigious award for ‘Best of Breed’ was Evie, handled by Cheryl Donaldson.

The show further featured new stakes classes to highlight ‘Native Vulnerable Breeds’, with the overall winner, Heather Arrell’s Sussex Spaniel, receiving a KC sponsored special rosette.

Omagh and District Canine Club have expressed their thanks to everyone who took part, and who made the show an incredible success.

“The secretary and committee would like to thank all our judges Brian Doak, Karen Murphy, Rachel Cooper, Heather Turner, Adrian Comford-Smith and Chris Aiken, our visiting stewards Adrian Finlay and Lana Sherrard and all the exhibitors – some of whom helped with set up – with their lovely dogs who supported us to make the show a success,” they said.