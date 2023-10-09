Omagh Chamber to hold annual meeting

OMAGH Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding its annual meeting in the local campus of South West College tomorrow (October 10).
Bringing together local business leaders, entrepreneurs and community stakeholders to discuss key developments and opportunities within the region, it is due to start at 12 noon.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will feature a comprehensive agenda, including a review of the Chamber’s achievements over the past year and a forward-looking strategy to promote economic growth and collaboration in Omagh.
Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for a new president, replacing the outgoing Colm Broderick. A new vice-president and treasurer will also be chosen.
During the AGM, those in attendance will engage in constructive dialogue, network with fellow professionals, and enjoy a light lunch, courtesy of South West College.
Carrie-Anne Hunter, the local Chamber’s business development officer, said the event underscored it’s commitment to fostering a vibrant business environment in Omagh and the surrounding district.
She said, “We are excited to invite all Chamber members, business owners and interested parties to join us at the Annual General Meeting. This event offers a platform to collectively aid in shaping the future of Omagh’s business landscape.”
The business development officer added, “We extend our gratitude to South West College Omagh for hosting this event. Together, we look forward to advancing the economic prosperity of our community.”
For more information, including registration details and agenda, please contact Carrie-Anne Hunter at admin@omaghcham-ber.com.
