Omagh charity celebrates 10 years of helping those in need

THERE was glitz and glamour in abundance in Omagh recently, as Goodwill Gifts charity shop celebrated their 10 year anniversary of helping those most in need with a stylish gala event.

Taking place at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, the evening featured a vibrant display of Filipino traditional costumes, musical surprises, performances – and fabulously eye-catching fashion!

Guest speakers on the night included Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff and Jonah Yap Atos.

Founded in 2015 and located at 57 Market Street, Omagh, the voluntary group provides support to homeless local and international people, organises social activities for isolated individuals, gives donations to beneficiaries who are sick, and organises events and activities to increase inclusion of Asian and ethnic minority groups in the Omagh and Enniskillen area.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Rose Kelly, founder of Goodwill Gifts lauded the success of the momentous night.

“The strength of the attendance from our local and international friends of many different backgrounds has helped to make our 10th anniversary celebrations very special,” she said.

“All the performers who came from all parts of Ireland who shared their individual talents were incredibly impressive, and helped create an unforgettable night of celebrations.

“And the guests speakers, council chairman Barry McElduff and Jonah Yap Atos amazingly demonstrated their strong leadership skills in their respective roles in this integrated community.

“I would like to thank you for your very generous donations, support and encouragement, as we continue in our mission to help those people in most need,” she added.

Rose further added a special thanks to the trustees, committee, the hosts, Mr and Mrs Coralee and Chris Espino and Patrick McCrystal and graphics designer Fermar Buenavista who all made the presentation unforgettable, and to Kayerall Gaetos and family for the beautiful handmade cake.

Rose added a further word of thanks to all friends, supporters and partners from Omagh and across the North and South of Ireland, and to international friends from Latvia; Poland; Hungary; Indonesia; Hongkong; Malta; Brazil; USA; and Malaysia.

Finally, Rose thanked all local businesses who kindly donated to Goodwill Gifts: Evolve ‘Gas is Class’; Gray’s Communications; Fiona Healing & Card Reading; Jade Nails; Lana Massage; Charles McNabb; Mr Pat & Shane Fox Furniture; and Jack McGinn’s Furniture.