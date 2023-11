AN Omagh-based charity has launched its annual Christmas draw.

This year, Care for Cancer has doubled the amount of prizes, including substantial cash prizes.

The profits generated from the ticket sales will help Care For Cancer continue to support those and their families affected by cancer within a 26-mile radius of Omagh.

Advertisement

Tickets are available from volunteers and committee members, and are also on sale on the following days: Omagh town centre – Saturday, November 11 from 10am to 4pm; SuperValu, Fintona – Sunday, November 26 at 10am to 3pm; Campsie Service Station – Friday, November 17, 10am to 4pm; Hamilton’s Spar, Tamlaght Rd – Saturday, November 18, 10am to 4pm; McGinn’s Spar Killyclogher – Saturday, November 25, 10am to 4pm; Classic Service Station on Saturday, December 2 from 10am to 4pm.

Care for Cancer has thanked all its supporters, volunteers and the general public for their continued generosity, kindness and of course the generosity of the businesses that support the charity in all its endeavours.

A spokesperson said, “We would like to thank most sincerely all those that donated the prizes: Electronics Direct; Hideaway Retreat; Scott’s Fuels; Campsie Service Station; C&M Motors; Classic Service Station; Lecky’s VIVO Castlederg; Fox’s Furniture; Brilliant Birds; McGinn’s Spar; Mullaghmore Bakery; Northern Confectioners; Bradley’s Chemist; Alison Duncan; Glenpark Estate; The Sweet Stop; Mollie’s Diner; The Meat Joint; Serene Retreat; Pollock Estate Agents; Beattie’s Toy Barn; NISA Newtownstewart; and Foyle Meats.”

Tickets are £2 each, or a book of three for £5.

The draw will take place on Friday, December 15, to allow all prize winners to receive their prize prior to Christmas.

If anyone would like to purchase tickets or to enquire about our services, please contact us on 028 82246599.