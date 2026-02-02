Omagh charity’s pivotal role in pioneering education programme

A PIONEERING climate education programme designed specifically for people with a learning disability has been launched – with Omagh-based charity Positive Futures playing a central role.

Positive Futures has partnered with environmental charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to deliver ‘Caring for our World’, the first climate change training programme of its kind developed in the North for people with learning disabilities.

The free, accessible training is aimed at organisations supporting people with learning disabilities, empowering both staff and those they support to take meaningful action on climate change.

The programme takes a two-step approach. Staff members receive climate training and certification first, before using flexible and inclusive learning resources to support and certify people with learning disabilities.

The materials can be adapted for group workshops or one-to-one sessions, ensuring people with more complex needs are fully included.

Positive Futures, which has a strong presence across the north west, has already successfully piloted the training as part of its wider Positive Green strategy, which focuses on sustainability and environmental responsibility within the organisation.

Dr Agnes Lunny, chief executive of Positive Futures, said the programme was developed to ensure climate education is genuinely inclusive.

“Caring for our World empowers staff and people with learning disabilities to take meaningful climate action with confidence,” she said.

“It also helps people understand the real impact of small, everyday behaviours – many of which they are already doing – in tackling climate change.”

One of the first participants to complete the training was Patrick McKinney, who is supported by Positive Futures.

“I like to help the planet; I recycle and save energy,” he said. “I know I make a difference.”

Following the successful pilot, other organisations, including Mainstay DRP, Camphill Community Glencraig, The Cedar Foundation and NOW Group, are expected to begin the training in early 2026.

‘Caring for our World’ is funded through the Carrier Bag Levy administered by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), which supports environmental education and sustainability projects across Northern Ireland.