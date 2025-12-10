Omagh church wants to make sure no one spends Christmas Day alone

OMAGH Community Church is preparing to host its twelfth annual Community Christmas Dinner, ensuring no one in the area has to spend Christmas Day alone.

The free event will take place on Thursday, December 25, from 12.30pm at the church’s premises in Old Marketplace.

Last year, around 60 guests enjoyed a three-course festive meal thanks to the efforts of volunteers and the generosity of local supporters.

“At the heart of this event is our simple wish that no one should spend Christmas alone or go without a hearty meal,” said co-organiser Jennie Shiels. “Whether you’re in need of a delicious dinner or just some friendly conversation, you’ll find a warm welcome waiting for you.”

The dinner has become a hallmark of community spirit in Omagh, made possible each year through donations of food and funds from individuals and businesses across the town.

Volunteers give up their Christmas Day to prepare and serve the meal, ensuring no one has to be alone.

“This is a completely free event, made possible by our wonderful volunteers and generous supporters,” Jennie added. “Thank you for helping us bring Christmas cheer to our community once again.

“If you, or someone you know, might be feeling lonely or in need this Christmas, please get in touch to reserve a place – spaces are limited.”

To reserve a place at the Community Christmas Dinner call 07821 736104 or email office@omaghcommunitychurch.com.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the church using the same details or via Facebook Messenger.