Omagh civic reception in honour of veterans group

A SPECIAL reception has been held at The Grange, Omagh to honour Military And Police Support (MAPS) for West Tyrone – after the local group named the 2024 Northern Ireland Veterans Group of the Year.

Hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Councillor John McLaughry, the event celebrated the organisation’s outstanding contributions to veterans in the area.

MAPS was founded in 2012 as an ex-service charity run by those who have also served in the community.

Over the years, it has grown to support more than 1,000 members across West Tyrone, providing essential services to former military and police personnel. From Clogher to Magheramason, MAPS has been dedicated to identifying, reaching out to, and assisting veterans in need.

Cllr McLaughry praised MAPS for its unique ability to support ex-colleagues who may otherwise feel forgotten.“MAPS is special because it has the expertise and empathy to provide the right support to those who sacrificed so much to serve and protect their country,” he said.

Through initiatives such as a drop-in centre, befriending service, complementary therapies, classes and information sessions, MAPS has created a vital network of support.

Coffee mornings and social gatherings also allow members to reconnect and share their experiences, easing the transition to civilian life.

The Northern Ireland Veterans Awards celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in their post-service contributions, recognising individuals and groups making a real difference.

The Veterans Group of the Year Award highlights organisations like MAPS that provide critical support and enhance the lives of veterans.

A special commendation was given to Richard Scott, one of MAPS’ founders and current chairman, for his leadership and dedication to the cause.

“The services you provide are vital, and you have made a significant difference in the lives of so many.

“It is very much appreciated,” Cllr McLaughry added.

As a partner in the Fermanagh and Omagh Community Plan, the council remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.