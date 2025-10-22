Omagh colleagues reach new heights in memory of Paul Corrigan

SIX staff members from Christ the King Primary School in Omagh took charity fundraising to new heights recently when they abseiled down Belfast’s Europa Hotel in memory of their much-loved caretaker, Paul Corrigan.

Mr Corrigan tragically died in July following a workplace accident.

In his memory, staff members Roisin Darcy, Kellie O’Donnell, Noelle Toner, Angela Grainger, Irene McClements and Maeve McAnespy took part in the challenge to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI (AANI).

Together, they have raised £7,500, which will be added to the Corrigan family’s fundraising total.

Mr Corrigan’s family have also been active in raising money for the charity.

His nephew, Damien, ran the Derry Marathon earlier this year, raising £3,000, while a family hike up Mullaghcarn – postponed previously due to Storm Amy – will take place this Saturday at 9am.

Following Saturday’s abseil, staff member Kellie O’Donnell said it was an unforgettable experience.

“It was a perfect day to jump off a hotel – but absolutely terrifying!” she said. “That simple leap of faith to believe that the rope will work for you isn’t as easy as it looks. All six members of staff completed the abseil and to say we are proud is an understatement.”

Ahead of the event, school principal Roisin Darcy paid tribute to Mr Corrigan, describing him as more than just a colleague.

“We are utterly devastated by the passing of Paul,” she said. “He was a past parent, a great friend and someone who took real pride in everything he did. No job was ever too big for him, and he left a huge impression on everyone who met him.”