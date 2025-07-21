Omagh company’s staff raise money for life-saving service

TEREX Omagh has raised £3,500 for Air Ambulance NI as part of a special celebration marking 20 years of the locally designed machine that has since become a global benchmark in mobile crushing.

The Finlay J-1175 jaw crusher was engineered and first manufactured in Omagh back in 2005.

Staff from across the site came together to take part in a 20-hour continuous cycling challenge, symbolising an hour for every year since the first J-1175 rolled off the production line.

With two spin bikes running non-stop through the night and into the next afternoon, the team kept the wheels turning for Air Ambulance NI, a critical service delivering emergency care across the region.

Other challenges included an assault bike, golf shot, and basketball hoop.

The event not only raised vital funds but also brought together colleagues to celebrate a major local success story.

Designed, engineered, and built at the Omagh facility, the J-1175 was Finlay’s first tracked crusher and has since become a flagship machine in the brand’s global portfolio.

Over 1,000 units have been built and shipped worldwide over the last two decades, with many still operating today—some clocking up over 20,000 hours in various quarrying and other challenging environments.

“This machine is a local success story and real point of pride for the Omagh team,” said Matt Dickson, General Manager of Terex Omagh.

“It has proven itself across the world in some of the toughest environments,” he added.