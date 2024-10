OMAGH Credit Union celebrated its 60th anniversary this week with a special event at its John Street office.

Since its humble beginnings with just 30 members investing £1 each in April 1965 at the Melville Hotel, Omagh Credit Union has grown substantially. Today, it boasts over 17,000 members and £52 million in assets.

The celebration, held on Tuesday, was attended by members, staff, and volunteers who have played pivotal roles in the organisation’s success. Among the speakers was Martin Busch, chairman of the Irish League of Credit Unions, who praised Omagh Credit Union for its community-driven approach and the dedicated work of its staff and volunteers.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Omagh Credit Union to reach this milestone,” Mr. Busch said. “Located in the heart of the town, this branch has always put its members first, and its contributions to the credit union movement in Ireland have been immense.

“I also want to recognise the warm, friendly, and trustworthy staff and volunteers who keep this branch thriving.”

The event also saw participation from long-standing staff and volunteers, including one of the original 30 founding members.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, also expressed his admiration for the organisation’s enduring success.

Cllr McClaughry said, “As chair of the council, I’m delighted to mark this 60th anniversary.

“Omagh Credit Union opened in 1965 with 30 people purchasing £1 shares.

“Today, it serves over 15,000 senior members and 2,500 junior members.

“Its growth is truly remarkable, and I commend everyone, past and present, who has contributed to its continued success.”