Omagh dad and pals raise £12,000 to improve his son’s life

Omagh dad Darren Pritchard completed a gruelling 60-mile running challenge over the weekend to raise funds for his son Caiden, who lives with a rare, life-limiting condition.

Darren ran five miles every four hours over a 48-hour period, starting on Friday at 4pm and finishing his final leg on Sunday at noon.

Caiden has MecP2 Duplication Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting brain development and function. It causes severe symptoms including developmental delays, difficulty speaking, poor muscle tone, recurrent infections, and seizures.

At the time of writing, Darren’s GoFundMe page had raised more than £12,000 to help pay for medical treatments and a running buggy so Caiden can join future outings.

Darren was supported throughout the challenge by a team of friends – Paddy McGrath, Colin O’Kane, Dermot McNamee, Adrian Finley, and his brother Ryan, who missed the first two runs but made up the distance later. Members of local running clubs, including KC Runners and Omagh Harriers, also turned out in support.

“I just want to thank everyone who came out over the 48 hours,” Darren told the Ulster Herald. “It honestly means so much and made every leg of the run feel different. The support kept me going, even after getting injured early on.”

He paid special tribute to his partner Melanie Bell, Caiden’s mum and main carer, and to daughters Rebecca and Megan.

“The whole family unit enabled me to keep going. The love, support, and togetherness over those 60 miles carried us to the finish line.”

Darren added, “Next up is Caiden’s operation on July 7. Once he’s stronger, we’ll be back on the road – this time with him by our side in his new buggy.”