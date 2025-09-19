Omagh dry cleaners could soon be turned into pizza place

A FORMER dry cleaners on John Street in Omagh – which has lain vacant for the past few years – could now be turned into a takeaway if a planning application for the redevelopment of the building gets the green light.

The property, which also has an entrance on the Kevlin Road, is now being earmarked for a pizza place.

A planning application for the change of use was submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council during the past week.

In addition to the proposed change of use from a vacant retail unit to a new hot food takeaway, the plans also include the installation of a commercial kitchen extraction system.

Under the proposals it is also intended to include a customer waiting area, a commercial kitchen area, a cold storage room, food preparation area, storeroom and bin storage area.

Documents submitted in relation to the proposal state that the site will operate between Monday and Friday from 3pm to 1am, on Saturdays between 3pm and 3am and on Sundays between 3pm and 11pm.

If successful, the application will be the latest takeaway on John Street, which has an active weekend nightlife.

It is hoped that the proposed fast food outlet will serve the existing footfall of shoppers, visitors and passing local residents.

The site is also been seen as benefiting from disabled parking provision, dropped kerbs and other disability access friendly features, while the sales counter will be disability-friendly.

The three-storey building, which also includes a residential apartment, is located close to the corner of John Street and Kevlin Road and has been empty for almost five years when it was vacated by the previous business.

The application will be decided by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.