Omagh family raises over £18,000 for Air Ambulance

AN Omagh family has raised more than £18,000 for the Air Ambulance after a terrifying accident that highlighted the life-saving importance of the service.

On the evening of May 2 last year, Donal McNamee suffered a serious accident at home, requiring urgent medical attention. Paramedics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived quickly and immediately called in the Air Ambulance.

Thanks to a nearby friend and neighbour, the helicopter was able to land on a local school football pitch, allowing Donal to be airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

There, he spent six weeks in the Intensive Care Unit recovering from his injuries.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Catherine McNamee described the Air Ambulance team as ‘incredible’.

She added, “I don’t know what would have happened without their dedication. The paramedics and Air Ambulance crew were amazing, and the support they provided was spectacular. It truly is a fantastic service.”

Grateful for the care her husband received, Catherine and her family were inspired to give back.

They set up a GoFundMe page and organised a series of community events, including quiz nights at The Weigh Inn, bingo nights at St Joseph’s Hall in Omagh and the Necarne Arms in Irvinestown, and the sale of nearly 1,000 raffle tickets.

Their efforts raised a total of £18,413, enough money to cover two-and-a-half days of Air Ambulance operations, which cost around £8,000 per day.

Catherine expressed her gratitude to the community for their generosity.

“I just want to thank everybody who contributed, donated, or attended one of the quiz nights. When I first printed 1,000 raffle tickets, I thought I’d never sell them all, but we managed to sell over 960,” she said.

“The Air Ambulance is an amazing service, and we must continue to ensure its survival.”

The McNamees are sharing their story during Air Ambulance Awareness Week, which aims to highlight the critical work of the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity.

Dr Darren Monaghan, Clinical Lead of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), emphasised the service’s impact.

He said, “For individuals who are critically injured, the benefit of HEMS cannot be underestimated. Our helicopter delivers a Critical Care team, including a Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Anaesthetics, or Intensive Care, and an Advanced Paramedic in Critical Care to patients in the most challenging and remote locations. Ensuring our patients receive urgent treatment as quickly as possible is crucial.”

HEMS responds on average to two critically ill or injured individuals across Northern Ireland every day. The service is a partnership between the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity.

To remain operational, the charity aims to raise £3 million annually.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, highlighted the importance of public support.

“Thanks to the generosity of people across Northern Ireland, our helicopter can be airborne in minutes and reach even the furthest locations within 25 minutes. Anyone could become a patient at any time, and every mission starts with you.

“Membership costs just £2 a week, and members receive regular updates, invitations to an annual BBQ, and the satisfaction of helping keep this service available when it matters most.”

For the McNamees, the fundraising has been about more than gratitude – it has been a chance to rally their community behind a cause that could touch anyone at any moment.

“I don’t know what would have happened to Donal if they hadn’t been able to get him to Belfast as quickly as they did. A huge thank you to all who attended the events, made donations, and helped make this possible,” Catherine said.

The McNamee family’s story is a reminder of how quickly life can change and how vital services like the Air Ambulance are in providing timely, life-saving care.

Through their fundraising efforts, they have not only expressed their thanks but also helped ensure that the service is there for others when every second counts.

l For more information or to become a member of Air Ambulance NI, visit

www.airambulanceni.org

