Omagh gasworks scheme causes ‘chaos’ for bingo-goers

A COMPANY carrying out the next phase of gas pipe laying in Omagh town centre this autumn has been urged to review traffic arrangements after what has been described as a ‘chaotic situation’ developed on Tuesday night.

The latest stage of the ‘Gas to the West’ scheme began last week with work ongoing in the area of John Street, Church Hill, Church Street and George’s Street. Evolve, the company carrying out the project, says that in order to help minimise disruption, temporary traffic management systems are in operation, with night-time closures and diversions in place.

But, on Tuesday night, dozens of elderly and disabled people who normally attend bingo at St Joseph’s Hall had to walk up High Street or seek other alternatives to attend the weekly event.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald this week, Catherine McNamee, chairperson of the St Joseph’s Hall committee said something needed to be done urgently to accommodating those attending events and church services.

“What we witnessed on Tuesday night wasn’t acceptable. This event is one which is very important to us and the fact that elderly people had to walk from High Street to attend bingo in the hall isn’t acceptable.

“This event is regularly attended by around 100 people. Many of them are elderly or have disabilities. They require easy access to the venue and the road closures on Tuesday night prevented that from happening.

“Everyone realises that this work is required. But the needs of people attending events or church services have to be accommodated.”

It is understood that one motorist had to drive in the wrong direction up Castle Street in order to gain more easy access to St Joseph’s Hall.

The closures – which are set to continue until near Christmas – were also discussed at a meeting of Omagh Chamber of Commerce. Local traders have expressed concern about the potential impact on the night-time economy.

Businesses, community organisations and residents in the area received correspondence informing them that road closures on George’s Street would last until December.

Evolve says that planned works for the remainder of September include High Street, Bridge Street and Old Market Place.

The scheme will then be taking place from early to mid-October at Market Street and Dublin Road. Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, thanked the community for their co-operation during these works. He added that every effort would be made to keep disruption to a minimum.