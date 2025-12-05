Omagh group celebrates promoting inclusion for 25 years

OMAGH Ethnic Communities Support Group is celebrating 25 years of championing inclusion, cultural diversity and community support locally.

To celebrate the major milestone, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair Cllr Barry McElduff, hosted a special reception at the Grange.

Speaking at the event, Cllr McElduff praised the group’s remarkable journey since its founding in 1998 by Rose Kelly as the Women’s Ethnic Group.

What began as a small initiative centred on supporting women from minority ethnic backgrounds has grown into a vital organisation offering guidance, advocacy and community-building for people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Over the years, dedicated leadership from figures such as previous chairs Vida Lake and Dominic Pinto, and now current incumbent Jimmy Law has helped shape the organisation’s mission and expand its support network.

Today, the group operates with three full-time staff and a strong team of volunteers who work daily to promote understanding, equality and integration.

At the heart of its service is the group’s advice and drop-in centre, open Monday to Friday, providing essential help with social entitlements, healthcare access, benefits, and immigration matters.

Accredited advisors support individuals with documentation, residency queries, and interpreting services – ensuring that language or bureaucratic barriers never stand in the way of receiving vital assistance.

Cllr McElduff highlighted the crucial role the organisation plays in fostering a welcoming and inclusive district.

“Omagh Ethnic Communities Support Group has assisted individuals with tireless dedication, a strong sense of community, and the power of kindness,” he said.

“Their commitment enriches our shared environment and strengthens our community fabric.”

He concluded by thanking all those who have contributed to the group’s success over the past 25 years and expressed his hope for many more years of progress, compassion, and support.