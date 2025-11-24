Omagh group marks 30 years of service to local community

OMAGH Independent Advice Services (OIAS) is marking 30 years of providing vital support to the local community, helping thousands of families navigate debt, housing issues, employment challenges and welfare claims.

Over three decades, the charity, which is based in Omagh Community House, has handled more than 275,000 enquiries, represented clients at 2,000 Appeal Tribunals, managed £70 million in debt, and helped people secure £37 million in benefits – boosting both individual lives and the local economy.

The milestone was marked with a civic reception hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff.

Manager Michael Roddy said, “These figures clearly show that the organisation has been tackling social exclusion head-on and in doing so has not only improved our clients’ quality of life but also brought much-needed revenue into the local economy.”

He reflected on the challenges the organisation has faced.

Mr Roddy said, “The organisation has faced major funding issues over the years and has had to help people cope with recession, Government austerity, Welfare Reform, Covid-19 and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“The success of the organisation is down to several factors.

“The dedication, commitment and vision of the staff and management committee, the faith shown in us by our funders, particularly Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and all of the centre users, new and repeat, who continue to avail of the services we provide.”

Cllr McElduff praised the team’s expertise and community impact.

He said, “I want to commend the whole team, especially their professional advisors who keep abreast of legislative and policy changes so as to be of maximum benefit to the community.

“They have clawed back millions of pounds that would otherwise have been unclaimed, for the benefit of local families.

“Crucially, people need to know that their service offering is wide-ranging and includes employment matters, housing and much more.”

Fiona Magee, acting chief executive of Advice NI, said, “For 30 years, Omagh Independent Advice Services has been at the heart of its community – offering expert advice and support to those who need it most.

“Advice NI is proud to celebrate this milestone with such a dedicated and respected member of our network.”