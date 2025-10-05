Omagh health care worker recognised for all his efforts

A DEDICATED health care assistant at a supported living facility in Omagh has been recognised for work.

The prestigious ‘Approach, Commitment, Engagement’ (ACE) Award was presented to William Patrick, who works at Four Oaks, during the Western Health Trust’s Vocational Training Team Annual Awards Ceremony, held at the Mellon Country Inn, Omagh.

The event celebrated staff across the Trust who go above and beyond to enhance their skills and support patients and colleagues in both caring and administrative roles.

Over the past year, more than 134 staff achieved vocational qualifications in areas ranging from health and social care to business administration and essential skills in literacy and numeracy.

Courses included the OCNNI Level 3 Certificate in Healthcare Support Practice, the Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health and Social Care Services, and the Open University Level 4 Introduction to Health & Social Care (K102), run in partnership with Unison.

During the ceremony, certificates were presented by Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources and Organisation Development, who congratulated all recipients and thanked the teams supporting their learning journeys.

Riona Santiago, Assistant Director of Organisation & Workforce Development, also praised the recipients for their dedication to continuous learning.