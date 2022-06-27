Omagh kids raise awareness of deaf issues through song

SPECIAL scenes unfolded at Omagh Integrated Primary School this morning when representatives from the emergency services joined teachers, parents and a remarkable class of P2 pupils during an event held to support our local deaf community.

The catalyst for the event – which saw members of the emergency services learn some basic sign language – was born in the classroom of Ms Natasha Eccles, a P2 teacher at the school.

One of the pupils in Ms Eccles’ class is a young partially-deaf boy called Callum. This year, thinking she had perceived an interest in sign language among Callum’s classmates, Ms Eccles decided to make it part of the curriculum.

The evidence of the success of her project was plain to be seen when the class took to the stage before an attentive crowd in the school assembly hall this morning.

With Ms Eccles positioned at the back of the hall, proudly facing her class of brave five and six-year-olds, the music started playing and the children started signing and signing.

Using both voice and sign language, the children performed brilliant renditions of four much-loved songs: ‘Good Morning’, ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’, ‘Lean on Me’, and, the local primary school classic, ‘Skinnamarink’.

Police liaison officer for the deaf community in Fermanagh and Omagh, Johnny Hamill, presided over the light-hearted proceedings.

He said, “We are all here today to celebrate education, learn new skills and increase deaf awareness.”

He thanked the representatives from all three branches of the emergency services who turned out, as well as Colette McMahon, coordinator of the British Deaf Association’s ‘Deaf Roots and Pride’ project.

Then, Mr Hamill said a special thank you to Ms Eccles and her class.

“Ms Eccles perceived an interest in sign language within her class, and she decided to develop and nurture that interest.”

When the assembly concluded and the proud parents had dispersed, the children were then given the opportunity to take a look inside an ambulance, police car and fire engine.

It is now hoped that other schools will follow the example laid out by Ms Eccles and her class, making the learning of sign language something far more children have the opportunity to do.

The emergency services present recognised the importance of having basic sign language skills in their field of work, and indicated a commitment to improving sign language literacy among their ranks.