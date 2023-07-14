Omagh man honoured for volunteer work with RNID

A Omagh man was recently recognised for his incredible contribution volunteering for the charity RNID, which supports people who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus, over 20 years.

The charity held a special event to celebrate all its volunteers at the Grand Opera House during Volunteers’ Week in June.

Gerry Knight, who is a well-known figure in the county thanks to his years working with the Herald, plays a vital role as a volunteer for RNID, supporting local drop-in support sessions for people with hearing loss, conducting home visits, talking to local community groups and running a monthly information stand at Omagh hospital.

He was recognised with a BEM in the Queen’s birthday honours last year for his service to RNID.

Jackie White, director of localities at RNID, said, “Volunteers like Gerry are the lifeblood of our charity, providing in person face-to-face support across the UK for people who are deaf, have hearing loss and tinnitus.

“The impact our volunteers make is huge: From providing information and practical support, to sharing their own experiences and encouraging people that they’re not alone.

“We want to thank Gerry and all our volunteers for the amazing work they do in supporting people who are deaf, have hearing loss and tinnitus.”

Gerry said, “I am so proud to volunteer for RNID, I have hearing loss myself and it’s so rewarding being able to use my experiences to help others, whatever stage they are at on their hearing loss journey.

“Everyone we help is brilliant, I’ve enjoyed getting to know other volunteers across Northern Ireland too and I’ve learned an enormous amount through my role with RNID over the last 20 years.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for RNID, visit rnid.org.uk/volunteering