Omagh man remembered for his ‘sense of duty’ to local community

OMAGH man Kevin McCrory will be remembered by generations of students at Omagh CBS for his diligent work as caretaker at the school for more than 35 years.

Born in Beragh in the early 1930s, Mr McCrory, who was aged 92, died on Saturday, August 2.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral which took place on Monday morning in the Sacred Heart Church.

Many of the students with whom he came into contact at the CBS will also recall his work as a volunteer firefighter.

In those days, the siren at the Fire Station on the Old Mountfield Road signalled to alert firefighters such as Mr McCrory.

When it did, he invariably made a dash on his bicycle to reach the station in the shortest possible time.

In his homily at the Requiem Funeral Mass, Fr Eugene Hasson, said Kevin was someone who put service and family love at the forefront of everything that he did.

“Kevin was first and foremost a family man. His children and grandchildren will emphasise that so strongly,” Fr Hasson said.

“He built a home where faith was lived simply. When his wife, Patsy, passed away in 1990, Kevin didn’t shrink from the loss. He rose to the challenge, filling the silence and grief with his own presence and strength and an unwavering commitment to his family.

“Then, in 2016, the sorrow of losing his grandson Conall saw Kevin stand again as a tower of strength with his quiet solidarity that only a man of faith can offer.”

Fr Hasson said that Mr McCrory’s life had a profound influence, not in ‘grand or showy gestures’ but in the daily hard work, steadfastness and integrity.

“For 35 years he served as caretaker at the CBS Grammar School, becoming a familiar face and a trusted presence to generations of pupils and staff alike,” Fr Hasson added.

“As a volunteer firefighter with Omagh Fire Service for nearly as long, he extended his sense of duty and service beyond the family and into the wider community. With all that service, it was family who remained the centre of his world. He gave them time, encouragement and love and his grandchildren were the joy of his later years.”

Mr McCrory was pre-deceased by his wife, Patsy, and his grandson, Conall. He is survived by his children Kieran (Mary), Sharon, Aiden (Fidelma), grandchildren, Padraig, Kevin, and Oran, and siblings Kathleen, Michael, Seamus, Dessie, Patricia and Dympna.

He was also predeceased by his mother and father Brendan, Maureen, Owen, Mena and Teresa.