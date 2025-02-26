This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh mart at the centre of farming community for generations

  • 26 February 2025
Omagh mart at the centre of farming community for generations
Omagh mart has been at the centre of farming life locally for many years.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 February 2025
Less than a minute

Omagh Mart is this year celebrating the 30th anniversary of the opening of its current base at Gillygooley Road.

In this interview, mart owner Seamus O’Kane looks back on the past three decades and the role the mart has played in the local farming community for many generations.

Advertisement

 

Related posts:

Omagh man was dedicated to his family and community Major traffic disruption expected in Omagh during tractor protest Omagh woman’s family organise fantastic fundraiser in her memory

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn