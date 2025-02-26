Omagh mart at the centre of farming community for generations

Omagh Mart is this year celebrating the 30th anniversary of the opening of its current base at Gillygooley Road.
In this interview, mart owner Seamus O’Kane looks back on the past three decades and the role the mart has played in the local farming community for many generations.
