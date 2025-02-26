Omagh park closed to allow improvement works to be carried out

Work is set to begin today on improving a children’s park in Omagh.

The improvements planned for the Gortview/Lisanelly Play Park are part of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Play Park Strategy.

The council says the strategy aims to upgrade play facilities across the council region.

A council spokesperson said the Omagh park will be closed until the improvement works are completed.

Meanwhile, a meeting will be held tonight to discuss play facilities in Trillick.

The meeting will take place at Trillick Leisure Centre at 8pm and everyone is welcome to attend.