This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh park closed to allow improvement works to be carried out

  • 26 February 2025
Omagh park closed to allow improvement works to be carried out
Gortview/Lisanelly Play Park will be closed until the improvements are completed.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 February 2025
Less than a minute

Work is set to begin today on improving a children’s park in Omagh.

The improvements planned for the Gortview/Lisanelly Play Park are part of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Play Park Strategy.

The council says the strategy aims to upgrade play facilities across the council region.

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said the Omagh park will be closed until the improvement works are completed.

Meanwhile, a meeting will be held tonight to discuss play facilities in Trillick.

The meeting will take place at Trillick Leisure Centre at 8pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

Related posts:

People able to get closer to nature at event in Omagh park Burns Night celebration being held in Omagh next week Omagh woman’s family organise fantastic fundraiser in her memory

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn