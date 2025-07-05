Omagh playgroup leader retires after 25 years service

CELEBRATING a major milestone and bidding farewell to their long-standing leader Pauline Gallagher, Little Friends Playgroup in Omagh recently held a double celebration ahead of the summer holidays.

Marking 50 years of providing high-quality early years education to children across Omagh and surrounding areas, the playgroup first opened its doors in 1975 as a warm and welcoming place where generations of children have taken their first steps in learning, friendship and discovery.

The beloved playgroup also marked the end of an era as Pauline Gallagher stepped down after an extraordinary 25 years of dedicated service.

Advertisement

“As Little Friends Playgroup celebrates its golden anniversary, it stands as a testament to the importance of quality early childhood education and to the positive impact of dedicated educators like Pauline,” said Helen O’Neill, vice-chair of the playgroup’s committee.

“The committee, staff, and local families look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and community spirit for generations to come.

“Pauline’s leadership, passion for early years education, and unwavering commitment to the children and families of Omagh have left an indelible mark on the community. Her contribution to Little Friends and to the wider early years sector has been truly remarkable.

“Her professionalism, care, and dedication over the past 25 years have shaped the lives of countless children and supported many families.

“We are immensely grateful for everything she has done, and while we will miss her greatly, we wish her every happiness in the future.”

The committee also confirmed that Lisa Boyle, a current staff member of six years, will take over as playgroup leader from September.