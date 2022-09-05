Omagh Pride plans to be ‘bigger and better’ this year

WITH the second ever Omagh Pride parade set to sweep the county town this weekend, organisers are appealing for ‘allies’ to join the event to make it ‘bigger and better than last year’.

Omagh became the second town in Tyrone to hold a Pride parade in 2021, following the example laid down by Mid Ulster Pride who held their inaugural event the previous year.

With only four months to prepare for the event, the founders, members, supporters and allies of Omagh Pride managed to pull together a day that went down as a rousing success.

But, chairperson and co-founder of Omagh Pride, Lorraine Montague, says this year needs to be ‘even bigger than last’.

“Pride is a parade and a celebration,” began Lorraine. “But it also a protest.”

Lorraine points out that the rates of self-harm, poor mental health and suicidal ideation are all substantially-higher among the LGBT community than they are across the general population.

“I often speak to local people who think that the problem has been solved, or that we have reached a kind of end-point, but that isn’t the case,” said Lorraine.

“That is why we need as many people as possible to come out and show their support.”

Lorraine said that despite having no cohesive LGBT groups around Omagh until last year, many people associated with Omagh Pride have inspiring stories of resilience and success that predate its establishment.

“However,” she continued, “some other people really need the help that an open and accepting community like Pride can provide.

“Last year, we depended almost entirely on the generosity of the public – which was amazing by the way – but this time we have received funding too,” said Lorraine.

“It’s allowed us to get more performers than we had last year, and, because the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, you don’t need a ticket!

“Anyone can come, and we are encouraging everyone to do just that!”

Lorraine explained the true worth of Pride – namely, that it has made a huge positive difference in the lives of so many local people.

“There are people who this time two years ago felt isolated, stranded and alone, and now these same people are part of a community which allows them to be exactly who they are. The difference that makes to a person cannot be overstated.”