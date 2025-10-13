Omagh reception marks 50th anniversary of local Samaritans group

A SPECIAL civic reception has been held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Samaritans in Omagh.

Hosted at the Grange by the vice-chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Shirley Hawkes, the event brought together volunteers past and present to celebrate five decades of dedicated service to the local community.

In her address, Cllr Hawkes paid warm tribute to the Samaritans, describing the organisation as a ‘vital lifeline’ for those in need of support.

She spoke of the charity’s unique role in reducing feelings of isolation and disconnection, and of the extraordinary commitment shown by its volunteers.

“Every four minutes, a Samaritan in the North of Ireland answers a call for help,” she said.

“These volunteers are the heart of this organisation – available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – offering a supportive voice and a listening ear without any judgement.”

Reflecting on the Omagh branch’s journey, Cllr Hawkes recalled how it first operated from a modest building on the town’s main street before moving, thanks to a generous private donation, to its current home in Campsie Crescent in 2009.

The new premises was officially opened by the Duchess of Abercorn, herself a former volunteer.

The vice-chair praised the compassion and dedication of generations of local volunteers, describing them as ‘the steady voices of calm that bring kindness to those who need it most’.

She commended those who had given up their nights, weekends and holidays to listen to others in crisis, often travelling long distances to do so. During the evening, special recognition was given to three long-serving members whose contribution has spanned more than four decades.

Founding member Edith Hadden was honoured for 50 years of service, while Brenda Corry and Maura Cox were each recognised for 46 years of commitment.

Cllr Hawkes also paid tribute to the late Father George, a key member of the working party of the original Samaritans.

“With eight branches across the North of Ireland Samaritans remains a vital lifeline to those in need. Tonight, however, we want to shine the spotlight on Omagh, a branch that has stood strong for half a century, offering comfort, connection, and care.

“It’s truly remarkable that some volunteers travel nearly 80 miles round trip to do their shift. This level of commitment is remarkable and serves as a powerful reminder of the selfless nature of a Samaritan.”