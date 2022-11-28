Omagh residents ‘angry’ at state of roads and footpaths

RESIDENTS in the Lammy area of Omagh are becoming increasingly ‘angry and frustrated’ at the failure to address the worsening state of roads and footpaths locally.

They have accused the Department for Infrastructutre of not attending meetings to discuss the issues.

Problems identified by residents include footpaths where the surfaces are broken, moss overgrowing on the footpaths, and hazardous potholes on both footpaths and roads.

Resident and community activist, Paddy Hunter, said the issues ‘cannot be ignored any longer’.

He stated, “Some residents, many of them elderly and disabled, cannot even put their bins out or access their own back gates because the footways are too dangerous to use.

“They are covered in moss, and are, quite literally, a death trap.

“There are now potholes on the footpaths as well as the road… It’s just a complete hazard.”

Mr Hunter accused the Department for Infrastructure of not attending inter-agency meetings between residents, councillors, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the PSNI.

However, a spokesperson for the DFI said that they ‘regularly check roads’, but there has been an ‘historical under-investment in the maintenance of the network’.

“The need for a scheme at Lammy Drive is recognised, and will be considered for inclusion in a future works programme,” they added.

“The Department has not been invited to any recent meetings in this area.

“ However, officials keep in regular contact with local councillors and representatives when issues arise, and the Western Divisional Regional Manager attends council meetings twice per year to provide an update on work completed within the area and proposals for future works.

“The roads in the estate are inspected every three months, and the next scheduled inspection is in early December 2022.”