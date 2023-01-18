Omagh Rotarians celebrate their first weekly lunch of 2023

THE ‘strong sense of compassion and goodness’ shown by Rotary Club of Omagh members through their charity fundraising efforts locally and internationally was highlighted and praised during the group’s first weekly lunch of 2023.

Taking place at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, Reverend Eugene Hasson, parish priest of Drumragh (Omagh), delivered the plaudits during his special New Year message, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the crowd.

Fr Hasson was welcomed by Rotary Club president, John Campbell, who also welcomed Rotarians, Inner Wheel members, and guests.

Mr Campbell referred to the club’s ‘Tree of Remembrance’ charity collection in Omagh town centre prior to Christmas, which raised £2,000 for Cancer Research Northern Ireland.

The president thanked all who had helped with the collection, and those who contributed so generously.

Meanwhile, some £1,000 was raised for the ‘Water Aid’ charity, in support of Dr Johnny Moore’s marathon Himalayan trek with his daughter, son, and grand-daughter respectively of Rotarian member, John Moore, senior.

Mr Campbell also told the meeting that the raffle money, totalling £530, raised at the club’s recent ‘Charter Night’ for the Creeslough tragedy fund had been handed over, and was gratefully-received.

Guest speaker, Fr Hasson said he was ‘pleased’ to have been asked to deliver the New Year message; quickly learning that Rotarians were ‘people of action’, in their own community and globally.

It was clear they had a ‘strong sense of compassion’ and ‘goodness’ in what they do as an organisation.

Fr Hasson further reflected on his many years of service in the Omagh area; time which included two spells in Drumragh Parish, firstly as curate and currently, in the role of parish priest.

Looking back, he said that 2022 had been ‘challenging’, but added that it was ‘important to be missionaries of hope’.

Closing, Mr Dominic Pinto, a past club president, thanked Fr Hasson for his ‘inspiring words’.

The Rotary Club of Omagh holds weekly lunch meetings in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, at 1pm on Thursdays, and is always keen to attract new members.