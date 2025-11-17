Omagh Rotary Club celebrates 70 years of service to community

SEVENTY years ago, a small group of civic-minded Omagh men gathered with a shared vision of service, fellowship, and goodwill – and so began the journey of the Omagh Rotary Club, writes Wesley Atchison.

That vision was celebrated recently as around 100 Rotarians and guests attended the club’s 70th anniversary charter dinner in the Silverbirch Hotel. Among them were the District Governor of Rotary Ireland, Michael Fleming, several past district governors, and representatives from clubs across Ireland.

Guests were welcomed by Master of Ceremonies John Gilmour and current club president Ronald Oldcroft, with Grace led by Very Rev Liz Fitzgerald before a meal was served.

Mr Oldcroft proposed toasts to Rotary International, the guests, and past presidents, while recalling the club’s origins.

Its roots stretch back to 1954, when Captain Nelson Rountree received a call from Charles E White, a close friend of Rotary founder Paul Harris, encouraging the formation of new clubs in Omagh and Enniskillen. Rountree gathered a group including Jack McMillan, Norman Wilson, John Aitken, and his brother Stanley, and the first meeting took place in March 1955 at Dickie and Carson’s Solicitors.

Weekly luncheons followed at the Carlisle Restaurant, and later the club met at the Royal Arms Hotel, Hawthorne House, and finally the Silverbirch. The club received its official charter on June 30, 1955, beginning seven decades of ‘service above self’.

Over the years, Omagh Rotary has left a lasting mark at home and abroad – from installing seating for older residents and fundraising for a swimming pool hoist in the 1970s, to supporting charities such as Marie Curie, Care for Cancer, the Samaritans, Daisy Lodge, and the NI Air Ambulance. Internationally, it has contributed to Rotary’s global polio eradication campaign, funded school projects, and provided disaster relief.

Guests at Friday’s dinner received a commemorative book, ‘Images of Omagh Rotary 1955–2025 – 70 Years of Service, Fellowship and Achievement’. In it, Mr Oldcroft reflected on the club’s enduring spirit: “Generations of Rotarians in Omagh have given freely of their time, talents and resources in service to others. A charter anniversary is not only about honouring the past; it is also a time to rededicate ourselves to the future.”

District Governor Michael Fleming praised Omagh Rotary’s long record of achievement and described the anniversary as a ‘great milestone’.

The evening also featured the unveiling of a new presidential chain of office, a Paul Harris Fellowship award for past president Peter Waterson. Tribute was paid by Mr Oldcroft to Mr Waterson’s unstinting dedication and leadership during his year in office and beyond despite his health issues.

On arrival dinner guests were treated to music from the Loreto Irish Trad Group and a drinks reception sponsored by Scotts Fuels, while during the meal there was excellent background keyboard music provided by Gerard Bradley.

Mr Oldcroft said he was delighted by the success of the evening, the support it received and thanked all who contributed in any way to make it the memorable event that it was.

All proceeds from the event’s tombola are being donated to Cancer Research UK.