Omagh school to give out breakfasts for free

AN Omagh primary school is one of many across the North that will give away over 1,000 free breakfasts to its pupils in the New Year.

Omagh County PS applied to an Education Authority scheme that enables schools to receive enough funding to pay for 1,000 breakfasts to be handed out among all of its pupils.

Principal, Jill Funston said that she believed more schemes like this one are essential for parents who are finding it harder and harder to make it through the bleak financial landscape that is predicted this winter.

“Some of our parents are really struggling to pay for everything they need, and anything we can do to help is very much appreciated,” she said. “That’s why the school is doing a number of things, including making 1,000 breakfasts available for our pupils in the New Year.

“The scheme is easy to apply for: It was just a matter of filling in a form and sending it away for approval.

“We have not decided what way we will be giving out these free breakfasts as we want to make sure the pupils that need them get them.

“We also know that everyone is struggling at this time, so it’s hard to divide them out.”

UNISEX

In recent years, the school has tried to save parents money in a number of different ways. They have made a number of steps to make the uniform for pupils unisex so that they can be exchanged and recycled easier.

The school has also been running a uniform exchange for parents who need a uniform for their children. All the uniforms are of good quality, and cleaned before parents received them.

“We have been running our own uniform exchange for 15 years. Parents can come in any time, and get replacements items that have become a little ragged, or, they can get an entire uniform for free.”

The school has also organised a toy sale for this weekend, where parents can buy toys that their children are no longer using. The toy sale will give people a chance to get pre-loved quality toys for a nominal price. It takes place this Saturday (November 26) from 10am to 2pm.