Omagh schoolgirl ‘made to feel like proper princess’

DECLAN Kerr and Cara Button were brimming with pride as they stepped hand-in-hand with their daughter Fiadh through the stately gardens of Hillsborough Castle last week.

Fiadh had been summoned to the Royal estate by official invitation after placing third in the ‘Platinum Jubilee Rug Competition’. Fiadh was unable to attend the original winner’s reception, but the organisers remained intent on ensuring that Fiadh’s artistic achievement was celebrated with a fittingly regal ceremony.

The UH spoke with Fiadh’s mother, Cara, who told us all about ‘Fiadh’s big day at the castle’.

“It was about 30 degrees on the day we went up,” began Cara.

“From the moment we were met, attention was poured over Fiadh. She was made to feel like a proper princess.”

Fiadh, her parents, and her teacher, Natasha Eccles, were given a private tour of the castle – one which permitted them access to parts of this secreted estate which have seldom been seen by the public.

“Fiadh was completely indulged at every opportunity,” said Cara. “It was to the point that she was actually allowed to try on the Queen’s three million pound tiara.”

Reflecting on that particularly magical moment, Fiadh described the crown as ‘very heavy’.

Cara said, “She was given presents to take home, including a toy Corgi, a book and VIP tickets for a return trip.”

Considering the highest delights of this once-in-a-lifetime day, Fiadh said, “My favourite thing about it was seeing Ms Eccles.”

Fiadh continued, “I don’t really care if I get to wear the crown again, but I would love to go back!”

Concluding, Cara said, “We had great craic, and it meant a lot to us to see Fiadh be made feel so special.”