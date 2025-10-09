Omagh school’s birthday tribute for their much-loved caretaker

A PRIMARY school community in Omagh has paid a moving tribute to its much loved caretaker, Paul Corrigan, who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident earlier this summer.

On October 1 – what would have been Paul’s birthday – pupils and staff at Christ the King Primary School dressed in red to honour his memory, filling the classrooms and corridors with colour.

Paul, who sadly died on July 3, had worked at the school since 2021, and was a familiar face to many across the district after dedicating over 30 years as a caretaker in local schools.

A special remembrance assembly was held to celebrate his life, attended by members of Paul’s family and guest speakers from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI), who spoke to pupils about the vital work their charity carries out.

As part of the poignant gathering at the school, an olive tree was planted in Paul’s memory and a bench was erected, representing peace and friendship.

The event came shortly before a team of Christ the King staff prepare to abseil 120 feet down Belfast’s Europa Hotel this Sunday, raising funds for the Air Ambulance in Paul’s memory.

Leading the effort are principal Roisin Darcy and colleagues Kellie O’Donnell, Noelle Toner, Angela Grainger, Irene McClements and Maeve McAnespy.

Together, they have already surpassed their £5,000 fundraising goal, with the total currently standing at £5,388 and rising.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Kellie O’Donnell said the fundraising efforts were inspired by the warmth and affection felt for Paul throughout the school community.

“Paul was so fondly thought of in the school, and we wanted to do something for a worthy cause,” she said.

“The Air Ambulance were called to Paul’s accident, but sadly he passed away due to the injuries sustained. Supporting them in his memory felt like the right thing to do.”

Paul’s family are also continuing the fundraising mission in his honour – organising a hike up Mullaghcarn, an eighties-themed night at the Cat and Fiddle on October 4, and supporting his nephew Damien’s run in the Derry Marathon, which has already raised over £3,000.

“Alongside his family, we wanted to continue raising funds and awareness for the Air Ambulance, to help others in the future,” Kellie added.

To support the Christ the King PS team with their memorial abseil for AANI, please visit www.justgiving.com/team/christthekingabseiloct2025.