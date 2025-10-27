Omagh schools complete ‘Better Together’ workshop

PRIMARY seven pupils from Holy Family and Omagh County primary schools have completed a six-week programme designed to support their transition from primary to secondary education.

The initiative, titled ‘Better Together,’ was facilitated by Action Mental Health and aimed to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of pupils as they prepared to take their next big step in education.

The cross-community programme brought together pupils from both schools, as well as fostering friendship and understanding between the two school communities.

Advertisement

Delivered over six weeks, the programme concluded with a special fun day at Holy Family Primary School, featuring interactive activities and games designed to help pupils build positive connections and get to know one another.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Rachael Melanophy from Action Mental Health, who facilitated the programme, said it was an

excellent opportunity for children from different backgrounds to connect.

“This programme really does promote well-being and is a great way for children to make friends in a relaxed, fun environment,” said Rachael.

“I think the pupils from both schools have really enjoyed the six-week programme, which is so important in showing children who are about to make the huge step of going to a new school that meeting new people does not have to be scary.”

Primary seven teacher at Omagh County Primary School, Dale Crozier, described the programme as well-organised and enjoyable for his class.

“The kids have really enjoyed the programme and getting to know the students at Holy Family,” said Mr Crozier.

“I have to say Better Together is a really good and well-structured shared education programme and has definitely been beneficial as well as enjoyable for the pupils.”

Advertisement

Also speaking this week, primary seven teacher at Holy Family, Kathy McKnight said programmes like Better Together were “very beneficial.”

Mrs McKnight added, “Better Together provides children with the opportunity to build confidence, develop friendships, and feel more comfortable about moving to secondary school. Initiatives like this are invaluable in supporting both their social and emotional development.”