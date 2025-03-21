Omagh students support charity which makes dreams come true

STAFF and students at South West College in Omagh came together for a heart-warming day of fundraising and awareness-raising in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The special event saw members of the public welcomed into the college for a day of pampering, generosity, and community spirit.

The college’s Beauty Therapy students played a central role in the fundraiser, offering a range of treatments to visitors, with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish. The event also featured a raffle, with prizes generously donated by local businesses, further boosting the fundraising efforts.

Bernie McCollum, a dedicated volunteer and wish maker for the charity, expressed her deep gratitude to everyone involved, calling the event ‘amazing’.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Geraldine Patterson, Nicola Forsyth, and all the beauty students at South West College for organising such a fantastic event for Make-A-Wish,” she said. “A big thank you also to all the businesses that donated prizes for the raffle and to everyone who came along, took part, and supported this wonderful cause.”

Ms. McCollum highlighted the impact that these donations will have on children across the North, ensuring that all funds raised remain within the local community.

“Every single penny donated to our community volunteers in Northern Ireland will go directly to children waiting for their wish,” she said. “This means that supporters can be confident that their generosity is truly making a difference.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation UK grants life-changing wishes to children aged three to 17 who are living with life-threatening illnesses.

By providing joyful experiences and lasting memories, the charity aims to bring hope and happiness to children and their families during incredibly challenging times.

Internationally, Make-A-Wish has granted over 520,000 wishes, each one creating a moment of magic for a critically ill child. Thanks to events like the one at South West College, the charity continues its mission to turn dreams into reality and bring light to children facing difficult journeys.