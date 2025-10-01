Omagh teacher honoured for transforming school’s garden

“Mother nature is the greatest teacher of all…”

These are the inspiring words of Holy Family PS teacher, Kathy McKnight who has recently won a prestigious award for transforming the school grounds into a bustling garden where children can become immersed in the beauty of nature.

Describing the venture as ‘a labour of love’, Mrs Knight recently picked up the ‘Eco School Teacher of the Year 2025’ award, presented by Eco Schools NI – and it is also thanks to her efforts that Holy Family PS have been awarded the internationally-recognised ‘Green Flag Award’ for the third time.

Over the last number of years Mrs McKnight’s passion project has been to create a spectacular outdoor space were can be immersed in nature, get involved in environmental projects and have a calm, inviting outdoor space enhancing both their physical and mental well-being.

Working with a range of outside agencies, such as ‘Keep Northern Ireland Tidy’, ‘Live Here, Love Here’, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Omagh Men’s Shed, as well as pupils, staff and parents, the school now boasts two large polytunnels for planting, a kitchen garden, a native hedgerow, wildflower meadow, wild area for pollinators, discovery area with minibeast hotel and log pile.

Also taking pride of place among school grounds is a sparkling pond, A sensory garden, prayer garden, willow tunnel and fencing, an orchard, and an outdoor seating area with firepit where classes can gather for outdoor lessons.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, a delighted Kathy McKnight said that she was motivated by her passion to ‘create a space where children can feed their curiosity, explore, and learn about the natural world’.

“I am honoured to receive this award,” she said. Learning outdoors allows children to thrive and renewed learning of lost life skills: How to grow food, how to compost, rainwater harvesting, learning about seasonal changes, biodiversity and eco systems.

“Children are our future. If they don’t know and understand nature, they won’t protect it. For me, fostering a love for nature is a vital part of education.”

In a statement, Eco Schools NI said, “Mrs McKnight put her heart and soul into developing the school’s outdoor learning area. She went above and beyond, even using her weekends and holiday time to work on environmental projects at the school.

“Her enthusiasm is infectious, and she inspires everyone around her – including the Eco-Schools team!!”

Mrs Mc Knight has further spearheaded several other school-wide initiatives aimed at reducing waste, reducing litter, conserving energy, enhancing biodiversity, and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Currently Mrs McKnight and Mrs Prunty are finalising their Level 3 Forest School Qualification and will be a fully qualified Forest School Leaders by the end of the year.