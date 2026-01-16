Omagh team helps raise thousands for breast cancer charities

STAFF from the Western Health Trust’s Family and Childcare services have raised an impressive £30,000 for breast cancer charities through four years of awareness and fundraising events, inspired by colleagues undergoing treatment and a shared commitment to early detection and support.

“We commenced fundraising in 2021 when six of our colleagues were going through breast cancer treatment,” Catherine McKevitt, on behalf of the Family and Childcare Heads of Service at the Western Trust, explained.

“We wanted to support them during this difficult period and also raise awareness of breast cancer.

“As a predominantly female workforce, breast cancer has touched many of us personally and hosting fundraising events has been very important to everyone involved.”

To date they have donated monies to the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital and Action Cancer 40 not 50 campaign to raise much needed awareness for the need for early detection.

“We have run many events including yearly coffee mornings in each locality in Derry/Londonderry, Omagh and Enniskillen,” Catherine continued.

“We have also organised competitive team events including basketball, volley ball, cricket, netball and bootcamp challenges, zorb football and dance fitness. These have been fantastic fundraising events as well as developing friendships and connections with our teams.”

This year the team decided to go bigger and better at the request of staff and organised a Breast Cancer Awareness Gala Ball.

“The event required significant fundraising which all our staff contributed to in terms of table sponsors and donation of prizes on the night,” Catherine added.

“We doubled our fundraising total this year and we raised a staggering £16,000 which brings our total fundraising to £30,000 – a remarkable achievement by our staff.”