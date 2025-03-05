Omagh volunteers honoured for making a difference to young lives

YOUTH Sport Omagh has been recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service, an honour equivalent to an MBE, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the local community.

The facility, which is entirely volunteer-run, has been providing high-quality sporting and physical activity opportunities in Omagh for over 20 years. It serves as a vital hub for numerous sporting and community groups.

The award was presented last Friday (February 21) by the Lord Lieutenant for Tyrone, Robert Scott OBE, during a special event at Youth Sport Omagh.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by volunteers, community representatives, and the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McLaughry.

Sean Curneen, co-director of Youth Sport Omagh, said everyone at Youth Sport Omagh is ‘incredibly proud’ to receive the accolade.

“However, we are even more proud of the tremendous work our volunteers do to keep this facility thriving,” he added,

“There are so many dedicated coaches and sports clubs who use the facility, and we believe it has significantly improved the sporting life of Omagh and the surrounding area.

“I’d also like to thank everyone involved in coaching children and young people. Their efforts ensure that local athletes continue to develop in a top-class environment.”

The award was presented to Youth Sport Omagh by the King’s representative in the county, Lord Lieutenant for Tyrone Robert Scott OBE. He said the work of the volunteers at the much-loved facility is ‘truly exceptional’.

Presenting the award, Lord Lieutenant Robert Scott praised the exceptional dedication of the volunteers.

Advertisement

“Youth Sport Omagh is a truly outstanding group whose voluntary efforts have created, and continue to manage, a fantastic sports complex near Killyclogher,” he said.

“This facility is open almost every day of the year for use by sports clubs and individual athletes in the Omagh area. I am delighted that their efforts and success have been recognised with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.”