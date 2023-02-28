Omagh woman helping to combat climate change

A YOUNG Omagh woman is making a positive contribution in the battle to combat Climate Change.

Emma Denton, 23, works as a biodiversity officer with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

She has been named as one of the 30 ‘Under 30 Climate Change Makers’, designed by the environmental charity, ‘Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’.

Emma will take part in a number of workshops with the charity, and plans to use her learnings from the programme to create new projects, inform policy, and organise campaigns in the area to help rewild and promote the natural world.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and additional corporate sponsors, including Pacem, Pinsent Masons and Danske Bank, the programme is the first of its kind in the UK, and draws on the international initiative, ‘30 Under 30’ introduced by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE).

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has the ambition for the programme to continue year-on-year, extending the opportunity to more young people who can make a difference, and creating an inspiring alumni of environmental leaders.

Each class member will also work on a transformational project, which they will present at the programme’s final workshop in March. One class member will then be selected to represent Northern Ireland at NAAEE Virtual Conference later this year.