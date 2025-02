THE family of Alicia Fullen have made history after hosting the first ever fundraising bingo night in Omagh in aid of Care for Cancer in honour of their late mother.

Taking place in Bogan’s Bar, the event was held the day after what would’ve been Alicia’s 60th birthday and raised an incredible £2,600 for the cancer charity to-date.

The mother-of-five was just 56 when she passed away on January 17, 2022, two years after being diagnosed with stage four cancer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her family said that during her treatment that Care for Cancer became an invaluable support to both her and to the family.

Speaking about Care for Cancer, Alicia’s daughter Sinead described the charity as ‘absolutely amazing’.

“Care for Cancer are an amazing charity and they do so much to help local people in their time in need,” Sinead said. “Even after mum’s passing they have continued to offer support for the entire family.

“I want to thank everyone who came along to our fundraising night and everyone who has donated online,” she added.

“We have had a fantastic night and I know mum would’ve really enjoyed it.”