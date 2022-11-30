Omagh’s Winter Wonderland is back – and more magical than ever

WE will soon be walking in an ‘Omagh Winter Wonderland’ as the spectacular Christmas event that lit up our cold December last year is back – and even more magical than before.

Taking place from Thursday, December 1 at Healy Park, the event, which promises to capture the magic, joy and spirit of the festive season, will feature a bustling Christmas market, packed with delicious specialist goods and festive food, a new look ‘Mistletoe and Wine Bar’, music, and a host of new and special family amusements in the funfair.

‘The Omagh Eye’, described as Ireland’s biggest big wheel, will take pride of place in the venue, boasting spectacular views of the town, glistening with frost and winter’s peaceful cloak, while Santa, residing in his magical grotto, looks forward to meeting local children ahead of his big Christmas day.

Hoping to build upon the success of last year, there will be something to entertain everyone at this year’s Omagh Winter Wonderland, and extra special events sprinkled in to the schedule will also add to the excitement.

Gates open this year on December 1, and the event will run every night until New Year’s Day, with extended openings over bumper weekends.

Admission to the grounds is, once again, free, while tickets to visit Santa are already selling fast, with organisers working with North Pole staff to try and secure a few extra slots.

Speaking to the UH this week, Conor Sally, Omagh Winter Wonderland’s director, confirmed that Santa is on his way.

“Santa had a really good time here last year,” he said.

“And before he left us on Christmas Eve, he assured us that he would be back – and he has kept to his word.

“He is very excited to return, and is even trying to work in extra time slots for some special young people.”

Conor added that the wonderland team have worked hard to make what was good last year even better, including using the venue’s refurbished hall to host musical performances.

And while the big wheel, which made its first appearance in Omagh last year courtesy of ‘Dizzyland’ – who continue to supply funfairs all over Europe, including Paris and Manchester – caught the imagination and hearts of people across the town and beyond, Conor promises something extra-special and new with it this year.

‘Omagh Winter Wonderland’ will commence on Thursday, December 1. Details of the various shows and performances that will feature over the month will be confirmed within the next few weeks, so watch this space.

Tickets for Santa are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/ entertainment-omagh-35915862393.