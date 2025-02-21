This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

On your marks, get set, go…. final plans for Mountfield runs

  • 21 February 2025
On your marks, get set, go…. final plans for Mountfield runs
All the events will happen tomorrow.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 February 2025
Less than a minute

Get those trainers at the ready folks as the annual Mountfield community run/walk events for both adults and children are taking place tomorrow.

The main event, a 5mile and 5k fun run/walk, commences at Mountfield chapel at 11am sharp, while a 750metre primary school run for children begins at Mountfield Community Centre at 10.30am sharp.

For more information, please check out Mountfield Community Association’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Care for Cancer festive draw raises over £28,000 Group heading to Africa to work at school named after Tyrone man Golfers pitch in to help with clear-up after devastating storm

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn