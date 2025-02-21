On your marks, get set, go…. final plans for Mountfield runs

Get those trainers at the ready folks as the annual Mountfield community run/walk events for both adults and children are taking place tomorrow.
The main event, a 5mile and 5k fun run/walk, commences at Mountfield chapel at 11am sharp, while a 750metre primary school run for children begins at Mountfield Community Centre at 10.30am sharp.
For more information, please check out Mountfield Community Association’s Facebook page.
