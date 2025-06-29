Organisers delighted with turnout for Strabane’s ‘Walk of Hope’

AN estimated 1,200 people took to the streets of Strabane for the third annual ‘Walk of Hope’.

Established as an alternative to ‘Darkness into Light’, the event last week aims to raise awareness around mental health, addiction, and suicide, while generating funds for associated charities.

Now in its third year, the walk drew a strong show of community support.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to three local organisations: Northlands, Strabane Health Improvement Project, and The Koram Centre.

One of the event organisers, Debbie Deans was elated with the event’s success.

“It was brilliant; families with children, people young and old, all turned out for the walk in the glorious sunshine which made the day all the more uplifting,” she said.

“We got more than expected and are especially heartened by the sheer amount of young people who attended as they are the people we’re trying to reach.

“It was noticeable how many of the attendees were new to the walk so that, to me, shows the interest of young people in being aware and making others aware of the issues surrounding addiction and mental health and how to get help if they need it.

“The message is definitely getting out there and getting through to people.”

She also took the opportunity to thank all those involved in bringing the event together.

“Doing this takes a lot of behind the scenes work so I would like to offer a sincere thanks to everyone who came along, who stewarded for us and kept people safe, the sponsors and the PSNI for being on-hand in case they were needed. It’s vital that we all work together.”

While there is no official fundraising total yet, Debbie estimates that around £3,500 will be raised once all monies are collected. Also, she’s already looking ahead to next year.

“Save the date, same time next year,” she said.

“If you enjoyed it his year, come back in 2026 and bring a friend.”