Outdoor Mass celebrates 90th anniversary of Knocknagor school

A SPECIAL outdoor Mass in the school playground has celebrated 90 years of education at Knocknagor Primary School.

However, the celebrations for this momentous occasion began well before now, with a carol service in the church at Christmas, where pupils raised funds for Marie Curie and the MS Society.

Then, last month, the children put on a big show in the Strule Arts Centre and a Leavers assembly was held in the school’s assembly hall in honour of the Primary Sevens.

In March, the school further welcomed back former pupils with a tea party, some of whom had attended as far back as the 1940s and 50s.

One member of staff who knows the school’s spirit better than most is special needs assistant, Mary Kate McQuaid.

A past pupil herself, Mary Kate has worked at Knocknagor for the past decade and has deep family ties to the school, with her father, aunts and uncles among former generations of pupils.

“I started school here in 1993 and have so many fond memories, both as a pupil and now as a member of staff,” she said. “The original school building, where my family went, was at the bottom of the lane I live on.”

Mary Kate said returning to work at the school brought back a sense of home.

“The building hasn’t changed much; there’s a real family feel here. In fact, we still have the same music teacher I had as a pupil!

“There really is a lovely sense of community here,” she added. “It’s a home away from home.”