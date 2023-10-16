‘Overwhelming’ support for birthday challenge

A DROMORE man famed for competing in marathons across the globe says he has been ‘overwhelmed’ after raising more than £7,000 by cycling the length of Ireland for his 75th birthday.

John McCann, who has completed nearly 140 marathons in his time, completed the 375-mile cycle from the most northern and southern points in Ireland over five days.

He decided to undergo the challenge to raise money for a local mental health charity which was ‘close to his heart’.

Speaking after presenting the cheque to ‘Together with Solace’, John said he was ‘very grateful’ for the large donations from the community.

“It was definitely a difficult challenge,” John said, “There were tough days – wet days – and definitely tough at times.

“But I had lots of friends who supported me along the way.”

“Four of my Omagh friends joined me from Malin Head to Omagh and, on the way back, four of my Dromore friends joined me from Enniskillen to Omagh,” he said.

In total, John’s ambitious cycle raised £7,240, but that’s not the end of his athletic career yet.

John told the UlsterHerald he is back running, with plans to run the Dublin marathon on Sunday, October 29, and the New York marathon a week later, on November 5.

John said that he is ‘overwhelmed’ by the vast donations from sponsors, family and friends, and gives special thanks to ‘the back-up team’ of Dessie, Philomena, Andy and Bernie from ‘Together with Solace’.

“I have to give a special praise to (Together with Solace), as I only did the cycling while they did everything else in the background.”