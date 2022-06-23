Pallets stolen from Omagh businesses

A NUMBER of businesses in the Omagh area have reported the theft of pallets in the last few days.
The PSNI has asked anyone who has pallets to store them securely.
They have advised people to chain them together, place them in a secure area and (where possible) leave them in an area covered by CCTV.
The police have asked people who have seen anything suspicious to contact them on their non-emergency 101.
