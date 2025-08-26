Parishioners go to great heights to save historic Tyrone church

A COURAGEOUS team from Dungannon Presbyterian Church recently took on a sponsored abseil down the historic clock tower to raise essential funds for restoration.

The event, aimed at supporting ongoing repairs to the church roof, saw over 30 brave participants brave the heights. It was organised by the Soul Resort Youth Club, with the abseil safely managed by the experienced team from the Belfast Activity Centre.

Abseilers ranged in age from just 14 to 82, with several church elders and members of the Soul Resort Youth Club joining in the daring descent.

The clock tower, standing more than 45 feet tall, provided a dramatic backdrop for the challenge. With a history of over 300 years of Presbyterian worship and outreach in Mid-Ulster, the church remains a central part of the local community. A Presbyterian Meeting House has existed in the town since around 1723, with the Scotch Street site lease dating back to 1759.

Speaking about the event, church elder Andrew Trotter described the day as ‘wonderful.’

“The abseil event was a great success and everyone who took part had great fun,” said Mr Trotter.

“All the money raised will go towards church restoration. We are currently working to install a new roof, with further repairs still needed.

“A wonderful day was had by all, with lots of spectators turning out to support the event. The sun shone on our youngest participant, just 14 years old, and our oldest, aged 82.”