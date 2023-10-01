Parishioners to preside over church burials

By John Carney

More than 40 new ‘lay leaders’ will be introduced to Clogher Diocese to preside over funerals as parishioners take on more duties due to the shortage of priests here.

In total, over 70 new lay leaders are undertaking training for the role in Clogher and Down and Connor dioceses. They’ll be commissioned in the coming months and will begin their work in parishes across the two dioceses.

Advertisement

“It’s a very welcome development and flows from the initiative of Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, who sought to invite and involve more lay people in parish ministry including some liturgical ministry,” Dr Gary Carville, communications officer for Clogher Diocese, told the Irish Catholic newspaper.

“It’s very heartening that over 40 people have been nominated by their parish and volunteered to come forward for their training [which will be carried out in conjunction with the ministry teams of Down and Connor].

The plan is that lay people will be “leading the liturgy for the reception of the body at the church and the rite of committal at the graveside.”

“This involves training and formation and ongoing mentoring and support. That is what is being provided to parishes, parish clusters, and at a diocesan level,” Dr Carville said.

Church leaders have emphasised the need for more parishioners to step up and preside at funerals to ease the burden on overworked priests, with plans for lay leaders to be commissioned to take charge where there is no priest.

Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy said that training, formation, and ongoing support will be “absolutely necessary” to encourage more laity to take on the new ministries.

Parishes in Clogher have already established bereavement ministry teams, taking up the challenge “with great vitality”, Bishop Duffy said.